It's been a while.

Checking out Dave's changes. Seems easier to navigate. Haven't had much time for cars lately but I still have my Cordoba, 300C and RAM truck along with a couple of Fords.
A lot of time looking after my wife who is having serious medical problems.
Will be trying to get more involved with the site once again. So many fond memories. Maybe start a new Mistake thread. Just kidding Dave.
