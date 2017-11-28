Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Krack Attack

Collapse
X
Collapse
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous Next
  • #1

    Krack Attack

    There is a new WIFI virus called Krack, which can install Ransomare on your devices.

    In a nutshell, the best way to protect yourself is to:
    • Keep your phone's operating system up to date
    • Update the firmware on your Router
    • Update the firmware on your wireless printers
    • Update your computers operating system and drivers
    • Keep your antivrus and firewall updated
    • Limit your public unsecured WIFI use until all software and firmware has found a fix and you've installed
    How it works

    Hackers have found a way to crack the security of wireless routers security encryption and right now there are no fixes. To infect your home network the hacker would have to live next door, or be parked outside for about ten minutes. However your phone or computer can be infected on public network and you can bring it home. Antivirus software won't detect it. Android and Lynix are most vulnerable.

    So engineers are scrambling for operating system, driver and firmware fixes. All devices (printers, routers, phones, tablets, computers and any other that uses WIFI) will have to their firmware or software updated.
    My image posting solution was to go to Southern Star Hosting, to register the domain of www.OldHippiesPhotos.com for less than $10, and hosting for less than $5 a month. I then installed the Free Application Zen Photo with one click from my Control Panel. I have tens of thousands of my photo digitized, which in time I'll upload there to preserve from disaster, and access from anywhere. In the meantime it makes for a great place to host my forum photos - plus I can still install 24 more free applications on that site if I cared to.
    Tags: None
Previous Next
Working...
X