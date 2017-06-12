My daily driver has had work done by two different shops the past two months or so. If it was the same place I'd just bring it back but they seem to be doing the "pointy finger game" and it's my checkbook that's paying the price.
When I turn the steering wheel I hear a creek like you're opening up the door of a haunted house. I feel some resistance in the power steering so I thought I needed a new pump but the sound isn't coming from the location where the pump is mounted. Also I've had pumps go bad before and this is not the same sound.
I'm not ruling out that yet something else has failed, but it seems strange that after work was done it's behaving poorly.
Thoughts?
Thanks in advance,
JoA
When I turn the steering wheel I hear a creek like you're opening up the door of a haunted house. I feel some resistance in the power steering so I thought I needed a new pump but the sound isn't coming from the location where the pump is mounted. Also I've had pumps go bad before and this is not the same sound.
I'm not ruling out that yet something else has failed, but it seems strange that after work was done it's behaving poorly.
Thoughts?
Thanks in advance,
JoA