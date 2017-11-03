Magnum in Germany

Hi!
I'm Sebastian from Germany and want to buy a '78 Dodge Magnum. This is it:
https://suchen.mobile.de/auto-insera...ction=parkItem
Please excuse me, my english isn't perfect.
I have some questions as it is my first Mopar:
Where are the weak spots to look for? Any bad rust and suspension problems?
Which parts are interchangeable with other B-Bodies?
I know, the doors are different but are the Fenders and Quarters the same as Charger and Cordoba?
What are the differences to the '79 Magnum? (Except the rear lights and other motor options)
Why is the the fuel tank size reduced on '79 models?
Are the wheels in the offer Magnum wheels? I've never seen a picture of another Magnum with these type of wheels? Or they just standard without the wheel covers? If it's so, then what are these hubcaps that look like the GT hubcaps?
What is the PCD and how big is the center bore? 5 x 4 1/2" ?
