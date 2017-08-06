Slap Stick in a Magnum

I can remember reading 15-20 years ago someone putting a 71-74 Slapstick in a 78 Magnum - but I can't remember details.
Do any of you have experience doing this, and will it fit into the 75-79 Console without modification, and will it use the same shifter linkage?
Eyeballing from photos, it looks like the same size.
