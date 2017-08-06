Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Slap Stick in a Magnum

Collapse
X
Collapse
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous Next
  • #1

    Slap Stick in a Magnum

    I can remember reading 15-20 years ago someone putting a 71-74 Slapstick in a 78 Magnum - but I can't remember details.

    Do any of you have experience doing this, and will it fit into the 75-79 Console without modification, and will it use the same shifter linkage?





    Eyeballing from photos, it looks like the same size.
    My image posting solution was to go to Southern Star Hosting, to register the domain of www.OldHippiesPhotos.com for less than $10, and hosting for less than $5 a month. I then installed the Free Application Zen Photo with one click from my Control Panel. I have tens of thousands of my photo digitized, which in time I'll upload there to preserve from disaster, and access from anywhere. In the meantime it makes for a great place to host my forum photos - plus I can still install 24 more free applications on that site if I cared to.
    Tags: None
Previous Next
Working...
X