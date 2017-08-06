Announcement

Converting Granny to Console Shift

    Converting Granny to Console Shift

    on my Magnum - Ginger.

    So pulled a console, shifter and steering column out of Gilligan about 15 years ago to someday convert the Granny shift in my Magnum. That day has come, but I cant find the knob to the shifter. I ordered this one to use until I find a good one. You think it will Work?



    My image posting solution was to go to Southern Star Hosting, to register the domain of www.OldHippiesPhotos.com for less than $10, and hosting for less than $5 a month. I then installed the Free Application Zen Photo with one click from my Control Panel. I have tens of thousands of my photo digitized, which in time I'll upload there to preserve from disaster, and access from anywhere. In the meantime it makes for a great place to host my forum photos - plus I can still install 24 more free applications on that site if I cared to.
