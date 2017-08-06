Converting Granny to Console Shift

on my Magnum - Ginger.
So pulled a console, shifter and steering column out of Gilligan about 15 years ago to someday convert the Granny shift in my Magnum. That day has come, but I cant find the knob to the shifter. I ordered this one to use until I find a good one. You think it will Work?
So pulled a console, shifter and steering column out of Gilligan about 15 years ago to someday convert the Granny shift in my Magnum. That day has come, but I cant find the knob to the shifter. I ordered this one to use until I find a good one. You think it will Work?