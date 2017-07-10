So I was under the rear of the Cordoba the other day getting ready to put the new shocks on and as I slid out from underneath it, I noticed something off about the rear leaf spring perch on the drivers side. It was getting dark so I grabbed my flashlight and what I saw made my heart sink. The perch is rotted out and damn near ready to punch it's way through the trunk. It's nothing that I can't fix, but sure puts a damper on having the old girl on the road here anytime soon. About a 7"x7" patch of the trunk floor will also need replaced that the perch is actually spot welded to.
It's such a small, localized area that has gone bad and the rest of the car, minus the quarters, is perfectly fine. The right hand perch is mint, as is the trunk on that side so at least I have a frame of reference to get measurements off of.
