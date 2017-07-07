im looking for the plastic that bolts from the rear quarters runs under the tail lights i guess you would call it a filler plastic, mine is real brittle and cracked all over the place. thanks
If this is your first visit, Welcome to the Best Mopar Community on the Internet.
To post and use the more advanced features of MoparStyle, you must be registered and Logged In. To register, Click Here. It only takes a minute. Facebook Members can One-Click Register.
but don't forget to also click that Off Topic tab to see all of the new discussions there before leaving.