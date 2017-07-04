Windshield trim help

I have a 78 magnum. The windshield started leaking a while ago. I want to pull off the trim and see if I can clean and seal suspicious looking spots around the windshield. My first problem is that I haven't removed trim before. I've looked for videos on you tube but don't feel like any of them were super helpful. I'm not sure what the clips look like or how the attach to the trim. I would appreciate any help that anyone can offer for how to remove the trim (ideally without damaging anything ).
Thanks!
Thanks!