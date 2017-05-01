1979 dodge magnum wiper motor transmission immediate help needed!

first time on a forum ever here! i have a 1979 dodge magnum XE with 35k all original everything with a 318. I'm having zero luck finding the wiper motor trans. I ordered one off of eBay the other day and tried to install it but the whole set up seems to be too thick to actually click over the shaft with the back plate and cap in place and seems like the cap wont fit through the wiper arm without some serious pressure and I'm worried about breaking a 75 dollar piece. any suggestions? I've been looking for almost 10 years now to get these wiper working again. I'm desperate now! I've loved and taken care of this car since I was 6 years old and now my grandparents are giving it to me and id like to cruise on weekends!