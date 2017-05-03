Best Way to Polish Magnum Headlights

Before
After
Frankly the photos don't do justice to how terrible these headlight doors were, and how nice they came out! I've had this southern rust free 79 Magnum GT with E58 Police motor for about fifteen years. I'm in the process of cutting my collection of 31 cars to ten or less, and sadly this is one going to have to go. I've owned eight Magnums, but this is the only GT I've ever seen in real life. They're that rare. But I have a big block 78 with T Tops, and I can't part with it. Problem is that the cloudy yellow headlight doors stood out like a sore thumb and the crap that's advertised for this would be an excercize in mental masterbation. That if for very light ĉlouding, not 40 year old clear plastic. What I did was very aggressive - but really came out better than my wildest dream. Follow along and I'll give step by step instructions.
After
