Exhaust is here!

Well, I guess we'll see how good, or bad, the cheapie Summit headers fit the big block. They've dimpled the tubes that'll sit closest to the steering box, and the starter on the inside which wasn't shown in any of the pictures on the website. Build quality is surprising for such cheap headers with very thick flanges and really good welds. Also picked up their universal 2.5" x-pipe kit for 89 bucks and had the mufflers sitting in the garage for the past couple of years. Going to exit the mufflers at a 90 and dump in front of the rear tires.