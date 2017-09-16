Announcement

    American Motors/Rambler made the Fastback Marlin in 65-66 on the compact American Rogue platform, and very few kn 67 on the Longer Ambassidor platform. I own a 67 and love it. The below is a Marlin brochure photo.


    My image posting solution was to go to Southern Star Hosting, to register the domain of www.OldHippiesPhotos.com for less than $10, and hosting for less than $5 a month. I then installed the Free Application Zen Photo with one click from my Control Panel. I have tens of thousands of my photo digitized, which in time I'll upload there to preserve from disaster, and access from anywhere. In the meantime it makes for a great place to host my forum photos - plus I can still install 24 more free applications on that site if I cared to.
    here's mine. It is waiting its turn for Restoration.




