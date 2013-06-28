Announcement

Opinions on Fast-ratio manual steering, replacement upper control arms? '64 Valiant

    Opinions on Fast-ratio manual steering, replacement upper control arms? '64 Valiant

    Hey friends,
    I just purchased a '64 Valiant and one of the first orders of business is rebuilding the steering gear box, as it's dangerously sloppy. I see that I have some fast ratio options and I'm intrigued, but looking for some feedback and opinions from others who have gone this route. Spoke with a fellow at Firm Feel and it seems my options are stock ratio (24:1), 20:1, or 16:1. He also mentioned they make a positive castor upper control arm as well, which I was interested in.
    Anyone have thoughts or opinions to share on these things?

    Thanks,
    -T.
