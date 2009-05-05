◀ prev ▲ next ▶ 33rd annual Southwest MOPAR Mini-Nationals Car Show

Come join the 33rd Annual Southwest MOPAR Mini-Nationals car show.
SATURDAY , September 2rd, Labor day week-end 9:00 to 5:00.
We will have over 20 judged classes for all MOPAR muscle, hot rods, trucks LX, stock, race, antique and classic with a non-judged car corral, swap meet spaces, parts vendors, food, and door prizes.
This show is for all Chrysler Corporation product, Dodge, Plymouth, Chrysler, Desoto, Imperial, Jeep, Ram, AMC cars and trucks
The 2017 Mini-Nats will be held at Garland's Central Park. located at 1310 West Avenue F, Garland, Texas 75040.
Central Park provides plenty of space, shade, and access to the amenities you need to spend the day at a show.
Over 125 cars and trucks will be on display. A large "Mopar Only" swap meet with stacks of parts and many cars for sale.
Go to Dallas Mopar Club web site www.dallasmoparclub.com or challengers4me@gmail.com for more info.
Mopar or No Car
