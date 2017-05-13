How to add a Mopar Race or Show event into calendar

To add a Mopar Show or Race into the calendar, follow these simple steps: (These are instructions from another forum I run, but it is the same process)
- Go to the channel called "Mopar Only Events" - which is the last channel in the "On Mopar Topics" group f Channels
- Create a new topic
- Click the Calendar icon to make the topic an event
- Enter the title as you want it to appear IE: Dave Duell Classic
- Enter the event information including any links
- Enter the date (There is no date range, so if multiple dates enter a topic for each date and events for that day)
- Enter the time or leave as all day
- Enter the location