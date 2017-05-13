Announcement

How to add a Mopar Race or Show event into calendar

    How to add a Mopar Race or Show event into calendar

    To add a Mopar Show or Race into the calendar, follow these simple steps: (These are instructions from another forum I run, but it is the same process)
    1. Go to the channel called "Mopar Only Events" - which is the last channel in the "On Mopar Topics" group f Channels
    2. Create a new topic
    3. Click the Calendar icon to make the topic an event
    4. Enter the title as you want it to appear IE: Dave Duell Classic
    5. Enter the event information including any links
    6. Enter the date (There is no date range, so if multiple dates enter a topic for each date and events for that day)
    7. Enter the time or leave as all day
    8. Enter the location
    That's all there is. See the below screen print

    My image posting solution was to go to Southern Star Hosting, to register the domain of www.OldHippiesPhotos.com for less than $10, and hosting for less than $5 a month. I then installed the Free Application Zen Photo with one click from my Control Panel. I have tens of thousands of my photo digitized, which in time I'll upload there to preserve from disaster, and access from anywhere. In the meantime it makes for a great place to host my forum photos - plus I can still install 24 more free applications on that site if I cared to.
