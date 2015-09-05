GTX Jack mounting

Just finally found a complete jack at a reasonable price for my 69 GTX Convertible but not sure how it's mounted in the trunk. Any pictures or info would be helpful also what else I might need.
If this is your first visit, Welcome to the Best Mopar Community on the Internet.
To post and use the more advanced features of MoparStyle, you must be registered and Logged In. To register, Click Here. It only takes a minute. Facebook Members can One-Click Register.
but don't forget to also click that Off Topic tab to see all of the new discussions there before leaving.