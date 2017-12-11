NHRA Pro Stock today

I have not been watching the nhra but seeing how I stopped watching the nfl until those players get their sh#t together I turned the race on.. Not sure who the guy was but he had a Mopar pro stock and did the coolest burnout I have seen in a long time! It was very cool and I hope he does that next year..
-
Trying to think who that'd be. I'm recording it while I'm watching the Rockets.
-
I'm happy to see Robert Height win the Funny Car Championship, and especially happy to see Brittany Force to win the Top Fuel Championship. Only second woman ever to do so.
