Race Shop Diary

for about a year, I've been posting entries from my Drag Shop Diary in an Off Topic Group (Tavern) in a thread called Whatchadoingtoday. I've decided to instead start to post in the Race Channel, as it all has to do with the goin-ons of my race shop. Below is my first entry on this thread.
Wednesdays are Thrash Days as I pay an engineer friend to come and help me. Last week we installed my spare race trans in the Vitamin C. That car is the most difficult of my cars to R&R the transmission, because of the 2.25 headers capturing it. Anyway, my new driveshaft came in (I have a slight score around the old one and thought it wise to not use it) - so it was put in and the trans filled with Type F.
However once the car was was started, trans oil poured out of the front of it. So the spare came out, and the Red one (originally from the Whale), which just had the bent output shaft and broken tailshaft housing replaced, was put in. However the new driveshaft's yoke would only go halfway in the transmission. It was tested on the spare trans that just came out, and the bent output shaft, and it fit them fine - so we knew it wasn't the driveshaft. My bud removed the tailshaft housing (while still in the car) to see if splines were twisted, and found a bur just past the splines and ground it off. By then we were ten hours into the trans issues and decided to finish up next week.
Spare trans installed last week, but had to come back out
Trans that twisted output shaft and broke tailhousing in Denton when U Joint broke - now fixed and in Vitamin C, but not without busting balls first
I had to install a trailer brake controller in my new Coach. Entegra advertised it was pre-wired for brake controller. I searched the Internet and couldn't find anything about it, so I called support at Entegra. Got a guy who sounded very ifish on the topic. I asked for a schematic and he said one didn't exist. He said to pull the dash panel where the stereo/nav system was and there would be four wires that Spartan Chassis had clearly marked when they'd built the Chassis. For the life of me I don't know why Entegra doesn't just wire in a Prodigy P3 to make life easier!
So I did that and there was a spaghetti bowl of wires including a half dozen RCA connections and two sets of four wires NOT clearly marked. With a 9v battery plugged onto the trailer connector, none of the wires came up with 9v with an e meter. Again I searched the Internet and found nothing. So I get to thinking that the center of the dash is a stupid place to have that wire as the only place to mount in a motorhome is on left side - so I pull far left panel where the leveling jacks are. Couldn't find the wires there either.
I called Entegra back, and get a different guy. I explain that I have two hours into this, that I'm not stupid, but they need to roll me a bone. He looks it up and says that it is in the dash, accessed from Navigation and climate control panel, and the wires are Red, Black, Blue and White. He said he was looking a photo of it, and I asked him to email it to me.
Sure enough the photo shows the wires and I start looking where in the photo it shows they're located - but still can't find. I'm staring at the photo and on the bottom edge I see a small piece of the backside of a gauge - so I pull that panel and find the four wires, which were marked. I weaved them back over to the left side of the floor, where I intended to mount the controller. I couldn't tell if there was any fuse in the line, so I wired a 30amp on the power to brakes and a 15amp on brake light just for safety.
There was no bottom edge of dash to screw controller onto, and the controller has to be mounted straight and in direction of travel for the gyro to sense deacceleration - so I had to fabricate and paint a bracket to mount on left kick panel, and to reinforce the kick panel with a piece of metal glued and screwed.
I post this much detail in an effort to help anyone else searching the web on how to wire a trailer brake controller on a Spartan Motorhome Chassis - and save them the time I had wasted.
Next up on the bizarre, was changing the oil on my 2014 Ford F150 truck. I bought this 5.0 truck with 11,000 miles for my daughter about six months ago. It is a nicely equipped truck that had been rear ended with 4000 miles. The owned insisted it be totaled so he could get a new one. I have a friend who buys slightly damaged F150s at auction to fix, slightly customize, and resell after he drives for a while. He drove from 4000 to 11000 miles, until his next truck was done. I got a great deal on it because it has a grey (salvage) title. So my youngest daughter drives for about six months and the truck now has 17000 miles on it. She's going off to college in August, so I bought my deceased father in law's 2013 Ford Escape, which is low miles and loaded to the teeth, as shes gonna be on an allowance to pay all of her living expenses while in college.
So back to the truck, I'm driving it now and got the WIX filter and GTX blended Synthetic oil to change. Manual says 6 quarts for 5.0 engine. After 6 quarts, it barely registers on stick. Reading the underhood engine sticker, it turns out my 5.0 is actually a 6.2 and needs 7.2 quarts of oil. Damn glad that I took my daughter out of that truck
Also in the news of being completed, the generator on my toy hauler is now fixed. Thought it was carburetor, but my bud found it was a valve stuck open when he ran the valves on it.
