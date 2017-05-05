Announcement

Heading to NSS Race in Denton

    Heading to NSS Race in Denton

    Wednesday and Thursday saw new valve covers and gaskets on Vitamin C to stop the leaking, and replacing the accelerator cable and bracket from Lokar to stock.

    The driver's front tire was soft on my truck, so I took it to my old softball bud (I played on Discount Tires softball team for over ten years 95-07) and found there was a pinhole leak in wheel. Put the two month old tire on spare rim (as tire was 13 years old) and ordered a new wheel and tire, which came in and was put on next day.

    I had a small electrical fire on winch from short when I unloaded car after Oklahoma. I replaced the burnt up wire, added a battery cutoff switch, and added a wireless remote.




    Cleaned up the trailer






    Washed, vacuumed, and cleaned glass on Vitamin C; and loaded up



    and washed truck and trailer. Ready to go. I'll meet Damon and Doug Watkins at Flying J in about an hour and half. GTS Dave has a personal situation tht keeps him from going to this race.

    Preliminary head count has about ten to twelve NSS cars
    My image posting solution was to go to Southern Star Hosting, to register the domain of www.OldHippiesPhotos.com for less than $10, and hosting for less than $5 a month. I then installed the Free Application Zen Photo with one click from my Control Panel. I have tens of thousands of my photo digitized, which in time I'll upload there to preserve from disaster, and access from anywhere. In the meantime it makes for a great place to host my forum photos - plus I can still install 24 more free applications on that site if I cared to.
    updates at

    http://www.nssracing.com/forums/foru...from-denton-tx
