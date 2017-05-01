Announcement

No more Texas Whale

X
  #1

    No more Texas Whale

    The paint on my wagon Drag Car is getting beat up, and if I spend the next year restoring the car - it should last me my limited years left in drag racing.

    I've been kicking around a couple base schemes (need to decide that before graphics) with colored pencils.

    I was going to go with Mustard yellow with pink flamingos - but Tony Smith stole that idea.

    Since colored pencils don't represent colors well, I included a photo of my black and red truck that represents the black red drawing, and my old 6-shades of blue truck that I'm also considering - but in reverse.

    What do you think? Blank page if you have an idea.




    the silver would be far lighter than pencils, exact colors of Thug being restored









    This is my old truck that I'm considering flipping light to dark and wider stripes




    these shades of red/black









    My image posting solution was to go to Southern Star Hosting, to register the domain of www.OldHippiesPhotos.com for less than $10, and hosting for less than $5 a month. I then installed the Free Application Zen Photo with one click from my Control Panel. I have tens of thousands of my photo digitized, which in time I'll upload there to preserve from disaster, and access from anywhere. In the meantime it makes for a great place to host my forum photos - plus I can still install 24 more free applications on that site if I cared to.
