Last Friday's racing at Thunder Valley

I was at the Flying J in Brookshire at 8:30 am topping off with diesel and Ice for the cooler. At about 9 am Gts Dave, Fugly and Trannyman drove by and I jumped in at the end of the line for the 450 mile convoy to Thunder Valley (named because of Tornados) in Norman, OK.
While long, the trip was pretty uneventful. We arrived at the track at about 5:30 pm and spent the next couple hours unloading and setting up. Trannyman (Doug Watkins) had a replacement vent for my trailer roof and we got that on.
Plenty of late Model Mustangs there (have I ever mentioned that Mustang drivers are mostly assholes and idiots?) - which means that there were stupid Mustang tricks like racing in the pits. Twice they borrowed my jack, and I even had one come to borrow a roll of electrical tape to repair what he called a massive fuel line leak. I gave him the tape and saved the lecture.
Other tricks included them all double bulbing, cutting in line in staging lanes, and 4-second Reaction Times. The car ahead of me in the below photo had a motorcycle helmet, a T Shirt, treaded tires in the slicks lane, and "No time Display" written on his car. He stayed in his car while running with AC on for about a half hour - when they opened our lane. Obviously a true hero in Mustang legend.
On this pass, the car felt like it was stuck in the mud, and wouldn't rev to over 5000 rpm. At least I had oil pressure when I lifted just before the 1/8. When I got my time slip, it was ugly. I had a .247 light despite knowing that I left on the last bulb and my 60' was over 2 seconds. I kinda felt like it was transmission or converter, rather than motor.
When I was loading in trailer and got out of the car it started rolling away from me - until I jumped in and hit brakes. I thought maybe I didn't have in park as it was dark and I had a lot going through my mind. Anyway, my racing was again over before it started, and I loaded up.
I had a motel reservation, but I didn't want to have a sleepless night with my truck, trailer and car in the motel parking lot, after the rash of unfortunate circumstances at an all time high. The other three weren't coming back to the track until 2pm Saturday - so I instead left the track at 10:30pm for the 450 mile trip back home. After I had pulled out, Damon called to say I didn't have running lights on the trailer. I jacked with it for about 30 minutes and while I had turn signals and brake lights - I couldn't get running lights. I decided I'd have to troll for cops by driving with Flashers on vs. trolling for cops and drunks without running lights on the trailer.
At about midnight I stopped at the Flying J (I have the motorhome account that allows me to charge diesel for 6 cents under the cash price - get one if you don't have one) to fill up and have dinner at their Huddle House. I had the Mr. Cholestrol Special of greasy eggs, hash browns, grits, bacon and toast smeared with butter like substance. I also drank a total of 11 cups of coffee between there, the two 20oz go cups, and another 20oz down the road. I mention this because if you ever want a thorough Colon Cleanse - this is it. I'm so glad that my wife didn't have the back door locked when I got home - as I just made it to the shitter. But I got ahead of myself.
About 250 miles down the road (either Hearne or Calvert - I get them mixed up), at about 4am, I stopped at Loves to refuel and coffee. Shortly after that the fog was as thick as Pea soup as I was driving on a dark and curvy two lane country road. On one curve I saw way too late, I hit it way too hot. I had the trailer waving pretty hard on both lanes but managed to not over correct while I got it straightened out. The pucker factor was very high!
I finally got home at 6 am, caught a shower and a quick nap. Took another day to get my biological clock running right again.
