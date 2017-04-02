My A990 Project

I bought this 65 Coronet Sedan a few years ago to make into an A990
I have a few other projects (mainly getting all of the cars that I want to sell running right) to bang out before I get to it. Right now I'm gathering parts, and looking for a Hemi.
If you have information to share about A990s or how to build a clone of one - please share on this discussion.
