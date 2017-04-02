Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

My A990 Project

Collapse
X
Collapse
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous Next
  • #1

    My A990 Project

    I bought this 65 Coronet Sedan a few years ago to make into an A990





    I have a few other projects (mainly getting all of the cars that I want to sell running right) to bang out before I get to it. Right now I'm gathering parts, and looking for a Hemi.

    If you have information to share about A990s or how to build a clone of one - please share on this discussion.
    My image posting solution was to go to Southern Star Hosting, to register the domain of www.OldHippiesPhotos.com for less than $10, and hosting for less than $5 a month. I then installed the Free Application Zen Photo with one click from my Control Panel. I have tens of thousands of my photo digitized, which in time I'll upload there to preserve from disaster, and access from anywhere. In the meantime it makes for a great place to host my forum photos - plus I can still install 24 more free applications on that site if I cared to.
    Tags: None
Previous Next
Working...
X