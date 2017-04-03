Announcement

Please mark your sold items

    Please mark your sold items

    If an item listed in the classified ads section has sold, please reply to your ad indicating that it has sold so I can move it to the sold forum. The classified ad section is more effective to both buyer and seller if kept up to date.
    My image posting solution was to go to Southern Star Hosting, to register the domain of www.OldHippiesPhotos.com for less than $10, and hosting for less than $5 a month. I then installed the Free Application Zen Photo with one click from my Control Panel. I have tens of thousands of my photo digitized, which in time I'll upload there to preserve from disaster, and access from anywhere. In the meantime it makes for a great place to host my forum photos - plus I can still install 24 more free applications on that site if I cared to.
    Tags: classified ad, for sale, sold
