1978 Magnum XE $5000

I'm selling my Magnum. I bought it 9 years ago to use as a daily driver / beater, then I came to really like that car and felt bad about not treating it like a classic. So last year I put new metal in the quarter panels and the right front fender in front of the wheel well. The car is in primer now. It has a 360 with a 4 bbl Street Demon carb on a performer intake and electronic ignition instead of the lean burn. I added Sure Grip with a 3.55 ring and pinion (it's out of a Jeep since they kept using the 8.25 rear end until the 90s). The AC has been converted to r134-a. I have had trouble getting an AC clutch to work. I think I'm not getting it torqued on properly since I don't have the tool to hold it in place. I have some spare and NOS parts that will go with the car. I have an NOS set of headlight covers, a front turn signal and bumper trim. There is a spare door hinge, sport mirrors and climate control module. I also have the original intake a carb rebuilt by The Carb Shop.
It does have rust under the vinyl roof on the passenger side and a tear in the driver's seat. I'm going to miss the car but it should have a home where it can be pampered and continue it's cool car life. I have to get a ... yech.. normal car to drive every day. Thanks for looking, let me know if you have any questions. I'm asking $5000.
Magnum carshow rside small.jpgMagnum Lrear 3 4 small.jpgMagnum Engine small.jpgMagnum Int small.jpgDriver Seat small.jpg
Comes with the original intake and carb rebuilt by The Carb Shop. NOS headlight covers. Also Sport Mirrors, Climate Control module, Turn Signal assembly and Bumper Trim.
360ci with 4bbl Street Demon carb. Orange box electronic ignition. Automatic trans. 3.55 Sure Grip rear end. New sheet metal in quarter panels and right front fender last year. This car has served as my daily driver; fun, reliable and unusual.
