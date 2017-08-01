1963 Plymouth Belvedere Pro Street for sale ... 35000

Year 1963
Make Plymouth
Model Belvedere
Body Type 4d
Color Black / White
Miles
Engine Supercharged 440
Transmission reverse manual valve body push button trans
Rear End Sure Grip 4.10
Detailed Description 1963 Plymouth pro STREET. RUNS ON PUMP GAS. 440 motor 727 reverse manual push button trans, 3800 stall converter, Dyers 871 blower with two 750 Holley blower carbs with Barry grant fuel regulator, 411 gears Indy EZ heads with harland sharp rocker assembly. Brand new Comp cams hydraulic cam with roller lifters . Diamond blower pistons with eagle rods. The rotating assembly has been balanced. The car has wilwood brakes on the front. The car has newer re-chromed bumpers, polished grille and head light bezels, Fiberglass lift off hood, all the stainless steel has been polished. To much to list. This is the coolest STREET car. This car has a full back seat The police " bubble " is magnetic. This car gets unbelievable attention everywhere you go . NO ONE will have the same car as you at ANY show. Be different . Additional photos available upon request.
Price is $35,000 or best offer
Photos Additional photos available upon request... serious inquiries only.
Asking Price 35000
Location Westtown NY
Shipping
Contact Info John @ 845-283-6681