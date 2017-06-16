1979 Chrysler Cordoba Plus Parts Collection

Hello and good day to the board here. Up for sale is my 79 Chrysler Cordoba I'm offering for sale. I bought the car two years ago and now personal and health circumstances are forcing me to sale the car. It is a 360 4bbl (no-lean burn), column shift, bucket bench, 8.25 rear car. The car has power windows and cruise as well.
In regards to the car, it is a solid car with the exception of a couple of areas. One is on the bumper near the reverse light and the other is on the passenger side quarter. The car runs and drives good. The things I can think of with the car is that the car would need a recharge in the AC system? I had it recharged last year and it worked once but, now it doesn't work. I also put a remanufactured Thermoquad on it. It would need some tuning however, I have several other spare carbs to go with the car in the parts bin. The other thing is that cruise control doesn't work but, I have several spare servos. And the other thing is that the it leaks around the transmission dipstick tube although I have a Mancini Racing Dipstick tube to go with the car. As stated the car is solid, the floors, rails, and front subframe is all solid.
Some other items, this car does not lean burn and runs a Mopar Electronic Ignition. It has an Edelbrock Performer Intake, stock 340 Mopar camshaft, electric fan in the front, the car has dual exhaust with 2.5" Dynomax Ultraflo Mufflers. I had a shop install new rear axle seals and brakes shoes last year. They have maybe a couple hundred miles on them.
I mentioned the parts, when I bought the car I had a lot of spare parts come with the car. Some parts include all 4 NOS hubcaps with the centers, I have a NOS front bumper, I have NOS Opera Lamps, NOS battery cable, two pairs of NOS front turn signal assemblies, NOS rear shocks, and a lot more parts. I figure the spare parts are worth about $2k to 3k and enough to restore this car to showroom. The best to describe this car is a decent driver.
So, I would like to sell everything together to get rid of everything. I would like to get $5,500 or best offer for everything. I really need to move everything and the car does have a clear title in my name. The car is located near Indianapolis, IN so PM me here for further details or email me at redx79@yahoo.com Thank you.
