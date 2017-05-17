BK's 58 Dodge Pick Up

Year 1958
Make Dodge
Body Type Pick Up
Color Red
Engine Flathead Six
Transmission Three on tree
Detailed Description
Thinning my herd down from 31 vehicles to 10. I've had this solid southern truck over ten years. Runs and drives great. Drive as îs, Kustomize, or drop a Hemi in it and race.
Photos
Asking Price $10,000
Location Beasley, Texas
Shipping Guy down the road transports cars in enclosed trailer if you're interested
Contact Info davetheoldhippie@gmail.com
