BK's 58 Dodge Pick Up

    BK's 58 Dodge Pick Up

    Year 1958
    Make Dodge
    Body Type Pick Up
    Color Red


    Engine Flathead Six
    Transmission Three on tree


    Detailed Description
    Thinning my herd down from 31 vehicles to 10. I've had this solid southern truck over ten years. Runs and drives great. Drive as îs, Kustomize, or drop a Hemi in it and race.

    Photos








    Asking Price $10,000

    Location Beasley, Texas

    Shipping Guy down the road transports cars in enclosed trailer if you're interested

    Contact Info davetheoldhippie@gmail.com
