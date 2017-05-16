Rare 79 Dodge Magnum GT For Sale

Selling my rare rust free Southern 1979 Dodge Magnum GT with E58 Police motor. I bought in 2001 and brought to Texas from Georgia, where it had spent its entire life. It had 60000 miles on it, and I've only put 90 miles on it since. The Magnum GT was the rarer brother of the Magnum XE. It has fender flares (in great condition and the pseudo engine tuned dash.
Dual exhaust, leather seats, 140 mph police certified speedometer, intermittent delay wipers, floor shifter, E58 Police motor, power windows, tilt, cruise control, and more. Full fender tag of options!
I replaced the warped Thermo quad with Edelbrock 650CFM, the cast iron intake with Edelbrock Performer, and flakey air cleaner mounted ignition with a Mopar Performance Electronic ignition kit.
No leaks, no smoke, no problems. Fly in and drive home, or I can help arrange transport. I bought this car to restore into the finest GT on the road, but its better left as a Survivor.
$15,000
http://<iframe width="640" height="3...reen></iframe>
Dual exhaust, leather seats, 140 mph police certified speedometer, intermittent delay wipers, floor shifter, E58 Police motor, power windows, tilt, cruise control, and more. Full fender tag of options!
I replaced the warped Thermo quad with Edelbrock 650CFM, the cast iron intake with Edelbrock Performer, and flakey air cleaner mounted ignition with a Mopar Performance Electronic ignition kit.
No leaks, no smoke, no problems. Fly in and drive home, or I can help arrange transport. I bought this car to restore into the finest GT on the road, but its better left as a Survivor.
$15,000
http://<iframe width="640" height="3...reen></iframe>