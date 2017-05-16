Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Rare 79 Dodge Magnum GT For Sale

Collapse
X
Collapse
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous Next
  • #1

    Rare 79 Dodge Magnum GT For Sale

    Selling my rare rust free Southern 1979 Dodge Magnum GT with E58 Police motor. I bought in 2001 and brought to Texas from Georgia, where it had spent its entire life. It had 60000 miles on it, and I've only put 90 miles on it since. The Magnum GT was the rarer brother of the Magnum XE. It has fender flares (in great condition and the pseudo engine tuned dash.

    Dual exhaust, leather seats, 140 mph police certified speedometer, intermittent delay wipers, floor shifter, E58 Police motor, power windows, tilt, cruise control, and more. Full fender tag of options!

    I replaced the warped Thermo quad with Edelbrock 650CFM, the cast iron intake with Edelbrock Performer, and flakey air cleaner mounted ignition with a Mopar Performance Electronic ignition kit.

    No leaks, no smoke, no problems. Fly in and drive home, or I can help arrange transport. I bought this car to restore into the finest GT on the road, but its better left as a Survivor.

    $15,000

    http://<iframe width="640" height="3...reen></iframe>



















    My image posting solution was to go to Southern Star Hosting, to register the domain of www.OldHippiesPhotos.com for less than $10, and hosting for less than $5 a month. I then installed the Free Application Zen Photo with one click from my Control Panel. I have tens of thousands of my photo digitized, which in time I'll upload there to preserve from disaster, and access from anywhere. In the meantime it makes for a great place to host my forum photos - plus I can still install 24 more free applications on that site if I cared to.
    Tags: None
Previous Next
Working...
X