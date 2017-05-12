Announcement

For Sale Texas 1964 A100 Pickup

    For Sale Texas 1964 A100 Pickup

    Beasley, TX
    Delivery arranged

    Selling most of my projects. 100s of hours getting the bodywork perfect on this Texas 1964 Dodge A100. All rust cut out and replaced with new metal. I was going to put a Hemi in the bed and paint Candied Apple Red, but now I'm trying to make my life more simple with fewer projects. I have all of the parts including the Cleaned and painted Leaning Tower of power and clutch/transmission. $10,000 firm email me at davetheoldhippie@gmail.com if interested.






















    My image posting solution was to go to Southern Star Hosting, to register the domain of www.OldHippiesPhotos.com for less than $10, and hosting for less than $5 a month. I then installed the Free Application Zen Photo with one click from my Control Panel. I have tens of thousands of my photo digitized, which in time I'll upload there to preserve from disaster, and access from anywhere. In the meantime it makes for a great place to host my forum photos - plus I can still install 24 more free applications on that site if I cared to.
