For Sale Texas 1964 A100 Pickup

Beasley, TX
Delivery arranged
Selling most of my projects. 100s of hours getting the bodywork perfect on this Texas 1964 Dodge A100. All rust cut out and replaced with new metal. I was going to put a Hemi in the bed and paint Candied Apple Red, but now I'm trying to make my life more simple with fewer projects. I have all of the parts including the Cleaned and painted Leaning Tower of power and clutch/transmission. $10,000 firm email me at davetheoldhippie@gmail.com if interested.
Delivery arranged
