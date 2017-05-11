Announcement

Selling my 61 Plodge Wagon

    Selling my 61 Plodge Wagon

    It is with great sadness that I'll be listing my "Plodge" project for sale. I just can't find time to do it. It is a Southern California 61 Dodge wagon with a 61 Plymouth front end and dash. I'll be putting on eBay soon.

    Unique one of a kind car for street, race, Kustom, make into 2-door wagon, or pickup


    Roller
    Beasley, TX
    $10,000

















    email me at davetheoldhippie@gmail.com if interested
