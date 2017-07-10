Announcement

Late 50s / Early Sixties Mopar Steering Wheel in Great Shape

    Late 50s / Early Sixties Mopar Steering Wheel in Great Shape

    Look at the detailed photos. You'll be hard pressed to find a 58 year old steering wheel in better condition. Came off a 1960 Plymouth, but should be correct for many Mopars built in the Fifties and Sixties.









    email me at davetheoldhippie@gmail. com

    There is a list of items I'd consider bartering for a

    http://www.moparstyleracing.com/stuff-id-barter-for/
    My image posting solution was to go to Southern Star Hosting, to register the domain of www.OldHippiesPhotos.com for less than $10, and hosting for less than $5 a month. I then installed the Free Application Zen Photo with one click from my Control Panel. I have tens of thousands of my photo digitized, which in time I'll upload there to preserve from disaster, and access from anywhere. In the meantime it makes for a great place to host my forum photos - plus I can still install 24 more free applications on that site if I cared to.
