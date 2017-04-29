Announcement

318/340 Adjustable rocker arms

    318/340 Adjustable rocker arms

    Getting closer to finalizing the 318 build , but it's been recommended that I do not use my 1.6 roller rockers . It is recommended that I get some 318/340 adjustable factory rockers . I'd rather buy complete assemblies . Pic is for reference only ;
    All throttle , no bottle .
