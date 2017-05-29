Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Mopar Garage Sale - 100+ Cars and parts

Collapse
X
Collapse
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous Next
  • #1

    Mopar Garage Sale - 100+ Cars and parts


    Over 100 Mopar Parts from my race shop in Beasley TX, with 100s more to come each upcoming weekend. I have three containers of parts I've collected over the years that I'm selling. Check it out in the below link - and bookmark to check back.

    http://www.moparstyleracing.com/selling-list/

    Please don't ask if I have something not yet listed as I'm trying to do in an organized fashion with the limited time I have to deal with. Those wanting to make a Pilgrimage to Beasley, TX with truck and cash to look over what's not yet are very &#254;o contact me to set up appointment.
    My image posting solution was to go to Southern Star Hosting, to register the domain of www.OldHippiesPhotos.com for less than $10, and hosting for less than $5 a month. I then installed the Free Application Zen Photo with one click from my Control Panel. I have tens of thousands of my photo digitized, which in time I'll upload there to preserve from disaster, and access from anywhere. In the meantime it makes for a great place to host my forum photos - plus I can still install 24 more free applications on that site if I cared to.
    Tags: None
Previous Next
Working...
X