Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

1971 Roadrunner

Collapse
X
Collapse
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous Next
  • #1

    1971 Roadrunner

    needing a repair panel top of roof at rear window and glass and trim and ign switch with key. Moorefield WV. Thanks. 304-703-0217. Close to me
    Tags: None
  • #2
    You might try Clay Kasooth

    Clay and Son's, 636-257-4669 or 314-954-0815, 674 Wideman Road  Catiwissa, MO 63015. Buy, Sell, Trade Mopar Cars & Parts.

    he might be able to cut the part you need from a used roof
    My image posting solution was to go to Southern Star Hosting, to register the domain of www.OldHippiesPhotos.com for less than $10, and hosting for less than $5 a month. I then installed the Free Application Zen Photo with one click from my Control Panel. I have tens of thousands of my photo digitized, which in time I'll upload there to preserve from disaster, and access from anywhere. In the meantime it makes for a great place to host my forum photos - plus I can still install 24 more free applications on that site if I cared to.

    Comment

    Previous Next
    Working...
    X