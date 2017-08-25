Removing cat

I've never modified my street vehicle exhaust since before catalytic converters have been around. Recently, I bought a clean '91 dodge 250 van from the original owners. 318, long wheelbase, no windows, not a maxi.
I'd like to put headers on it and run a dual exhaust system, and just eliminate the cat. This is a TBI engine, all stock. Is it more trouble than it's worth, and if not, what, exactly, am I looking at doing to make it work well?
