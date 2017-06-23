low end bog under load (brake torque)

Seems like I've tried everything over the past few years....3 different carbs (625,650, and 750), different intakes, metering rod swaps, step up spring swaps, bigger squirters, etc, etc. I just can't seem to find the right combination to get any low end torque. If i stand on the brakes, the motor bogs down, but still runs, but tires barely break loose most of the time. if they do break loose, it does an awesome burnout! Even if I am not attempting a burnout, but just launching, it doesn't really get going until the midrange powerband. Mid range and high end power are great! Timing is set at 22 initial, 38 total, all in at 2400, I have a '66 belvedere with a 360, mid range cam, edelbrock performer rpm intake, msd ignition and distributor (no vacuum advance), dougs headers, flowmaster exhaust, 727 auto with 2600 stall (changed form 2000 stall), 355 gear with sure grip. currently running the 750 carb, but still had the torque issue with 650 and 625, and had less mid range and high end power.