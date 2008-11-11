Big Block 727 Dust Cover

Hi. Been years since I've posted anything here, so I hope this is the correct forum..
I recently bought and am using as my daily driver an 86 Ram 250. Original drivetrain is long gone, people who I bought it from swapped in a 383 and 727. Unfortunately, the dust cover for the 727 is missing.
I've found a replacement, now I just need to know what the original bolt size is for the 4 required bolts..
Can anyone help me out?
Thanks
I recently bought and am using as my daily driver an 86 Ram 250. Original drivetrain is long gone, people who I bought it from swapped in a 383 and 727. Unfortunately, the dust cover for the 727 is missing.
I've found a replacement, now I just need to know what the original bolt size is for the 4 required bolts..
Can anyone help me out?
Thanks
Comment