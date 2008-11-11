Announcement

Collapse
No announcement yet.

Big Block 727 Dust Cover

Collapse
X
Collapse
  • Page of 1
  • Filter
  • Time
  • Show
Clear All
new posts
Previous Next
  • #1

    Big Block 727 Dust Cover

    Hi. Been years since I've posted anything here, so I hope this is the correct forum..

    I recently bought and am using as my daily driver an 86 Ram 250. Original drivetrain is long gone, people who I bought it from swapped in a 383 and 727. Unfortunately, the dust cover for the 727 is missing.
    I've found a replacement, now I just need to know what the original bolt size is for the 4 required bolts..

    Can anyone help me out?

    Thanks
    Tags: None
  • #2
    They're short - like 3/4" long. I'm guessing 3/8 fine, but that's a guess as I leave them off my race cars so I can frequently check torque on the converter bolts. That's why I have a bucket of used bolts, so I can look for right size before going to hardware store.
    My image posting solution was to go to Southern Star Hosting, to register the domain of www.OldHippiesPhotos.com for less than $10, and hosting for less than $5 a month. I then installed the Free Application Zen Photo with one click from my Control Panel. I have tens of thousands of my photo digitized, which in time I'll upload there to preserve from disaster, and access from anywhere. In the meantime it makes for a great place to host my forum photos - plus I can still install 24 more free applications on that site if I cared to.

    Comment

    Previous Next
    Working...
    X