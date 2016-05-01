I am attempting to charge my new AC system from Classic air on my 69 Satellite. It held a vacuum for a day and a half then i ran the vacuum pump for a hour after which i started the engine and put AC on and put freon in on low side. The low pressure with unit on and engine running is 25 but the high side is low about a 100. The unit blew cold about 60 degrees but at that point the garage had to be well over 90 and i did not have a fan blowing on the coil. The engine was on fast idle and showed no signs of running hot. Can anyone advise me of what I should or should not be doing. Thanks