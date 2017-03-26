I Love the Smell

Images make posts more interesting! We don't host images at MoparStyle because doing so bloats the already large database (from many years of posts), which would make the site backups or restores take too long; plus it puts an increased load on the server - which would slow response time. By having you hosting your images on another server our site runs faster and offers us a better disaster recovery option. However, there are many free and easy image host options for hosting your photos and images, so that you can display them into your posts and signature. Once your image is hosted, you click the little camera icon in the post and paste the URL of the location of the actual image. You can generally get that actual location by right-clicking on the image. I leave my photo album open with the forums, and it only takes me another couple of seconds to post and image - once I got the hang of it. The image hosting options fall into three Catagories. Bad, Good, and Best. BAD Hot linking an image from a site that is not an actual image host is a bad idea for many reasons. One reason is permission. You are using their server's bandwith and server resources, and many don't like it. Some have hot link protection where after some designated period of time the picture gets replaced with another image from a simple "No Hot Linking Allowed" to something pornagraphic. Even if you know they won't be pissed or have hot link protection, you are at the mercy on how long they will keep the photo on their server. Another bad idea is linking a photo from your Facebook album. After a very short period of time the photo is no longer available to link. Likewise, don't hotlink photos from Ebay and Craig's List for same reasons. Those photos disappear and your threads become an annoyance. When you go to a post having missing images or Red Xs, the poster used a Bad Option. Please don't do that as it is annoying and moderators will delete the thread. GOOD (Free) There are many Free Web Image Host sites. A few common ones are: Photo Bucket Image Shack Google Photos Flickr And there are a ton of others. I personally have never used any of them as I've always preferred the Best Option, so the exact process of using them is unknown to me - but this is what they're designed for, millions use them just for this, and I'm sure they make them easy to use. While the good part is that they're free and work, the bad news is that there's advertising popping up, you might see a big increase of being spammed when your email address is sold, the size and quality of your photos might be compromized by file compression, your total file size will be limited, ability to bulk uload via FTP doesn't exist, categorizing is limited, and there's always a chance they might someday go to a fee basis. All that said, it is a good option for photos you want to share in posts - but I'd never use it to upload my life's worth of important to me photos for off-site protection. Best The option I've used for the last fifteen years is professional photo hosting dedicated to only me! This use to be expensive, where I would have my own server and pay about $250 (plus $35 yr ...